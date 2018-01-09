Mike Daniels named to replace Aaron Donald in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels was named to the Pro Bowl roster Tuesday. He replaces Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who the league announced won’t participate because of an injury.

It’s Daniels’ first trip to the Pro Bowl. He was an alternate each of the past three seasons.

Daniels started all 14 games he played this season, making a career-best 72 tackles while finishing third on the team with five sacks. He becomes the Packers’ first defensive lineman to make the Pro Bowl since B.J. Raji in 2011.

Daniels joins Raji, Bob Brown (1972), Henry Jordan (1960-61, 1963, 1966) and Dave Hanner (1953-54) as the only Packers defensive tackles to make the Pro Bowl.