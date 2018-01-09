Mike Tomlin: Steelers, Jaguars have evolved since Week Five

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2018, 3:57 PM EST
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said last week that he wanted a rematch with the Jaguars after throwing five interceptions in a regular season loss and he got his wish when Jacksonville beat the Bills last Sunday.

That angle offers a chance for both personal and team redemption, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t expecting to see exactly the same things from the Jaguars this time around.

“We’ve evolved since then. They have evolved a lot since then,” Tomlin said, via ESPN.com. “[Revisiting that game] is a good physical reference in terms of the matchups. You get to see Calais Campbell versus our people, for example. I think that is the value in it, but … I am sure that they are as different as we are since the last time we’ve seen them.”

The Jaguars may have evolved, but the way they win games hasn’t changed much. They want to play great defense, controlling the ball by running well and avoid putting too much on quarterback Blake Bortles‘ shoulders offensively.

They did all of those things in October and doing so again will leave them in a good position for their second win of the year in Pittsburgh.

8 responses to “Mike Tomlin: Steelers, Jaguars have evolved since Week Five

  1. As a Steeler fan of course i think the Steelers are gonna win.. and as a NFL fan i have a hard time seeing the Jags even putting up a fight if they come out playing even 1/4 of the way they did last week… if they do.. i say the only way Pitt loses is them giving the game away… and lets just think about how cold its gonna be…

  3. Looking forward to watching the game. Should be a tough game for both teams. If the Steelers keep a level head they have it won . If The Jaguars keep the offense under control and avoid defensive penalties they can win.
    All in all it should be a great matchup.

  4. Have this nagging, recurring vision of Ben R being seriously injured early in the game. Just can’t shake it. I’m sure it’s absolutely nothing, just can’t shake it.

  5. “hollymolley says:
    January 9, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Have this nagging, recurring vision of Ben R being seriously injured early in the game. Just can’t shake it. I’m sure it’s absolutely nothing, just can’t shake it.”

    I have the exact same thing except it is Bortles not Ben.

  7. If I were a Jags fan I wouldn’t count on getting gifted 5 INT’s and 2 TD’s this go round. Given Bortles play last week, I would expect the steelers to stack the box and stop the run. Make Bortles beat you in the air, I don’t think 87yds will do it.

  8. Happy to see the Jags D beating up on the Steelers this week. Pittsburgh should win but the Jags D is so physical it could put a lot of hurt on the Steelers offense

