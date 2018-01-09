Mike Tomlin: Steelers, Jaguars have evolved since Week Five

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said last week that he wanted a rematch with the Jaguars after throwing five interceptions in a regular season loss and he got his wish when Jacksonville beat the Bills last Sunday.

That angle offers a chance for both personal and team redemption, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t expecting to see exactly the same things from the Jaguars this time around.

“We’ve evolved since then. They have evolved a lot since then,” Tomlin said, via ESPN.com. “[Revisiting that game] is a good physical reference in terms of the matchups. You get to see Calais Campbell versus our people, for example. I think that is the value in it, but … I am sure that they are as different as we are since the last time we’ve seen them.”

The Jaguars may have evolved, but the way they win games hasn’t changed much. They want to play great defense, controlling the ball by running well and avoid putting too much on quarterback Blake Bortles‘ shoulders offensively.

They did all of those things in October and doing so again will leave them in a good position for their second win of the year in Pittsburgh.