No practice for Logan Ryan, Tom Brady off injury report

Unlike many of his Titans teammates, playing in the divisional round of the playoffs is nothing new for cornerback Logan Ryan.

Ryan spent the first four years of his career with the Patriots, so he’s been in this spot four times and can offer his teammates some insight about how to approach Saturday’s game. Coach Mike Mularkey is also making sure to draw any help he can from Ryan’s experience with the Patriots.

“Oh, we interrogated him until he was ready to drop yesterday,” Mularkey said on a conference call. “No, it wasn’t quite that serious. But, we had a cup of coffee together, I’ll say that.”

Offering advice was about all Ryan was doing on Tuesday as he didn’t take part in Tennessee’s practice due to an ankle injury. Running back DeMarco Murray remained out with the knee injury that’s sidelined him the last two weeks and left guard Quinton Spain sat with a back problem. Spain was listed as questionable last weekend, but played against the Chiefs.

On the New England side, running back Mike Gillislee was the only player to sit out of practice. Quarterback Tom Brady, who often sat out the opening practice of the week during the regular season, practiced in full.

Gillislee played in Week 16 to snap a six-game inactive streak but was out due to a knee injury in Week 17. Running back James White, wide receiver Chris Hogan and running back Rex Burkhead were also out for that game, but they were all limited participants on Tuesday.