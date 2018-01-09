No timetable for Kyle Williams to decide on playing in 2018

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Kyle Williams had a couple of new experiences at the end of his 12th season with the Bills.

He ran for a touchdown on offense in a Week 17 win over the Dolphins that propelled the Bills to the playoffs for the first time in Williams’ career. Williams said he feels “more fulfilled” by that postseason trip even though it ended with a 10-3 loss to the Jaguars, but he’s not sure yet if he’ll try to make it two in a row in 2018.

Williams is not under contract for the 2018 season and he said on Monday that he’s just starting to think about whether his plans for the future involve continuing to play.

“I don’t have [a timetable],” Williams said, via the team’s website. “We’ll meet with the people who need to be met with, and discuss it and we’ll see where we go. … None of us really get to choose when we may or may not be done. I love to play the game and I love being a part of this football team. It’s hard for me to go down that road because I haven’t sat back and thought about it. We’ll figure it all out as we move forward.”

Williams started every game for the Bills this year and finished the year with 41 tackles and three sacks.