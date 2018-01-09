Packers ask permission to interview Gus Bradley

Getty Images

As they did when they were looking for a General Manager, the Packers aren’t afraid to check on some high-profile external candidates.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers have requested permission to interview Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who has also drawn interest from the Seahawks.

Bradley’s contract has expired so permission is largely a moot point.

The Packers have talked to some of their remaining assistants after Dom Capers was fired, but they’ve also shown interest in Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and others.

Before his failed stint as Jaguars head coach, Bradley was a well-regarded coordinator based on his time with the Seahawks.

The Chargers would like to keep him, but having options helps when it’s time to negotiate.