Panthers fire Mike Shula, Ken Dorsey

Posted by Josh Alper on January 9, 2018, 12:06 PM EST
AP

The Panthers may lose defensive coordinator Steve Wilks to a head coaching job with another team and they announced on Tuesday that they’ve lost offensive coordinator Mike Shula by choice.

The team announced that Shula has been relieved of his duties. Quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey has also been let go in major changes to the team’s offensive coaching staff.

Shula has been with the Panthers for the last seven years and spent the last five as the offensive coordinator. Carolina finished 12th in points scored and ranked fourth in rushing, but their passing attack landed near the bottom of the league. That’s been a regular occurrence under Shula and Dorsey, who has been the quarterbacks coach for the last five seasons, and it seems likely that shortcomings in that area led to the decision to make a change.

Tuesday’s move means that someone else will get the chance to get better results when quarterback Cam Newton puts the ball in the air and that the status quo will have little place around the Panthers this offseason as they prepare for a change in ownership to go with big changes to their coaching staff.

Permalink 30 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

30 responses to “Panthers fire Mike Shula, Ken Dorsey

  2. If I’m the Giants or the Cardinals I’d look seriously at how they could potentially pry Ron Rivera out of Carolina. Surely there is a deal that could be done.

  6. Newton passed for 306 yards and the team put up 413 yards and 26 points against the vaunted Saints defense in the Superdome, then fired the OC and QB coach. How will the Saints do on the road this week?

  7. We interrupt this site to bring you actually sourced football news.

    We will return to your regularly scheduled unnamed and, quite possibly, never sourced hyperbole shortly.

  10. Maybe a good move, but never forget the group of players acquired by Gettleman. The roster is depleted of adequate prolevel players. Cam has never had anything close to a WR corp, since Gettleman fired Steve Smith. He also let the RB corp get old and slow.

    I’m glad he’s in NY, so the world can see what a bum he is.

  11. The Panthers traded away their best wide receiver and they didn’t have any depth behind him but blame low passing numbers on the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Try getting some quality wide receivers.

  12. So that’s what happened to Ken Dorsey. Seams like just yesterday he was starting for the 49ers and struggling to throw the ball more than 20 yards.

  15. Looks like Cam got his wish. Those guys likely got more out of him then he will give credit for, now he has an excuse as his regression continues.

  16. Wasting Cam Newtons prime while watching the offense play so uninspired the past 2 seasons meant it was time. Regression in passing, mundane play calling, lack of creativity with some unique talents, and refusing to make adjustments when the offense either wasn’t working or was being overwhelmed by the pass rush. This team has a handful of great players coming into their prime, they need a few roster moves and fresh coaching perspective to give them a chance to go all the way.

  18. The best season Shula had with the Panthers was when the Defense kept giving them the ball back with good field position. Much easier to score on the good side of the 50. Hope they can find someone better, but Cam still needs guys who can catch the ball in the end zone when it hits them in the hands.

  19. I don’t understand this one .. Shula is a pretty solid coordinator. Pretty hard to have a top passing game when you have Cam and mainly scrub receivers on hand. I’d say Shula got as much as he could out of that cast of characters.

  20. I don’t know much about him but I will say that Cam has very few weapons on that team (Olsen being hurt didn’t help) and yet they finished 12th in the league on offense. That’s not HORRIBLE. Plus their o-line isn’t exactly top notch either.

    Does anyone understand the Benjamin trade? Are they in cap hell and won’t be able to resign him or something?

  21. Smart move. The team’s offense hit a plateau with these two. They can do better with Newton, McCaffery, Funchess and the guys coming back from IR. They need more creativity and less predictability. redlikethepig must have no clue about how coachable Newton is. He has altered his game over and over, meeting the wishes of the coaches. Hopefully, the Panthers find an OC that sees what Newton can do and let’s him do it.

  22. In Teddy We Trust says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:12 pm
    Newton passed for 306 yards and the team put up 413 yards and 26 points against the vaunted Saints defense in the Superdome, then fired the OC and QB coach. How will the Saints do on the road this week?

    —-

    Just fine. Easily the most competitive game of the weekend. Take away the Steelers/Jags and it might be the only competitive game this weekend. But I think you overrate the Vikings. Sure they are good – great even on defense at least. But they aren’t playing the Bucs, Bears, Packers and Browns anymore.

  23. learysdisciples says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:08 pm
    Camera’s crying about this move.

    “Camera” For Cam Newton may be the most appropriate nickname ever! Perfect, love it

  24. Hopefully the Steeler’s hire Mike Shula. Would be major up-grade over Tod Haley

    So many times I hear this from Steelers fans yet you have one of if not the most potent offences in the NFL and whilst Haley may not be in your eyes one of the best he sure looks like he is doing a good job to me.

    For the record I am a Patriots fan!

    As for Cam Newton, he seems to be too headstrong to coach, I guess you are stuck with he is what he is!

  25. In Teddy We Trust says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:12 pm
    Newton passed for 306 yards and the team put up 413 yards and 26 points against the vaunted Saints defense in the Superdome, then fired the OC and QB coach. How will the Saints do on the road this week?
    ///////////////////////////

    As a Viking fan, I don’t think you really want to know.

  26. Look, Newton is a previous league MVP and has taken his team to a Super Bowl–so, let’s stop pretending he can’t play.

    He has a skill set—it’s just not the standard QB skill set–what he lacks in passing accuracy (and he definitely lacks) he makes up for in the run skills.

    Now, they need to find an OC and QB coach who can gameplay better for that skill set…BUT that’s not all–Cam has to learn hw to be an honest to God leader. And if he can’t do that then it doesn’t matter who the coaching staff is.

    Personally, as a Bucs fan, I hope he continues to suck.

  27. Anyone who says Kelvin Benjamin was the best receiver is clueless. Dude was slow, lazy, ran HORRIBLE routes, had zero technique whatsoever, and with a younger slightly more agile carbon copy of him in Funchess on the other side, having both of them out wide slowed the entire offense down. Benjamin had no work ethic and Cam would rely so heavily on him that he’d stare him down constantly, and given how slow and bad at running routes he was while Cam stared him down, the offense went stale time after time. Remember, the Panthers best offense since Benjamin was drafted came when he was on the sidelines for an entire season. That’s not just a coincidence.

    Now Shula is gone too and i couldn’t be happier. His situational play calling was entirely predictable. I got so sick of watching this offense do the most predictable things at the most predictable times. Then when he would try to “mix it up”, it was the worst and most clueless ways possible. Like a wide option pitch to the short side of the field to a rookie WR. Or calling for Cam to take a 7 step drop with no check downs when they’re on the edge of FG range while asking Christian McCaffrey to block a defensive end. Shula was clueless and i’m sad it took this long to get rid of him.

  28. dolphins4 says:
    January 9, 2018 at 12:20 pm
    The Panthers traded away their best wide receiver and they didn’t have any depth behind him but blame low passing numbers on the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Try getting some quality wide receivers.

    STOP WITH THE BEST WIDE RECEIVER BS!!!! – Kelvin Benjamin sucks. I watched him for the past 4 years and he cannot get open, has mediocre hands, is slow, and shows up out of shape. He is NOT the best WR on the Panthers or Bills and I GUARANTEE that he will be cut by the Bills in 2 years.

  29. Jim Bob Cooter has done good things with Stafford. I wonder if Carolina asks the Lions for pernmission to interview him.

  30. Cam is such an amazing athlete that I bet it’s hard to think about parting with him…..but my bet is history will show that he’s not a great QB and has already peaked.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!