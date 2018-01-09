Panthers fire Mike Shula, Ken Dorsey

AP

The Panthers may lose defensive coordinator Steve Wilks to a head coaching job with another team and they announced on Tuesday that they’ve lost offensive coordinator Mike Shula by choice.

The team announced that Shula has been relieved of his duties. Quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey has also been let go in major changes to the team’s offensive coaching staff.

Shula has been with the Panthers for the last seven years and spent the last five as the offensive coordinator. Carolina finished 12th in points scored and ranked fourth in rushing, but their passing attack landed near the bottom of the league. That’s been a regular occurrence under Shula and Dorsey, who has been the quarterbacks coach for the last five seasons, and it seems likely that shortcomings in that area led to the decision to make a change.

Tuesday’s move means that someone else will get the chance to get better results when quarterback Cam Newton puts the ball in the air and that the status quo will have little place around the Panthers this offseason as they prepare for a change in ownership to go with big changes to their coaching staff.