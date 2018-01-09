Rams promote Zac Taylor to quarterbacks coach

Getty Images

The Rams promoted assistant receivers coach Zac Taylor to quarterbacks coach. He replaces Greg Olson, who left to become offensive coordinator of the Raiders.

“Zac’s promotion is a testament to him and the coaches that we have in place as well as our desire as an organization to build and grow from within,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via quotes distributed by the team. “He has a clear understanding of our offense and we’re confident in his ability to coach this group at a high level and that his transition into the role will be seamless.”



Taylor, a former Nebraska quarterback, has five years of experience coaching in the NFL. He spent four seasons with the Dolphins, including three as the team’s quarterbacks coach.