Ravens promote Wink Martindale to defensive coordinator

The Ravens promoted Don “Wink” Martindale to defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald to linebackers coach and Sterling Lucas to quality control defense, coach John Harbaugh announced Tuesday.



Martindale, 54, enters his seventh year with the Ravens. He served as linebackers coach the past two seasons after coaching only the inside linebackers from 2012-15.

C.J. Mosley has become one of the league’s top defenders, earning three Pro Bowls in his four seasons, under Martindale’s tutelage.

Martindale replaces Dean Pees, who retired.

“Wink has earned the promotion to defensive coordinator,” Harbaugh said, via quotes distributed by the team. “His aggressive mentality will serve to take our defense to new levels. He is obviously respected by players, many of whom have already benefited from his direct coaching at the linebacker position. He knows the ins and outs of what we have been about on defense and has been an important contributor to our success on that side of the ball. This is an exciting day for Wink and his family, and also one for the Ravens.”

Macdonald, 30, joined the Ravens in 2014, when he started as a coaching intern on defense. He was promoted to defensive assistant (2015-16) and then defensive backs coach (2017). Baltimore’s defense led the NFL with 22 interceptions this season and forced a league-best 34 turnovers.

“Mike is one of the rising coaching standouts in the NFL, and he has earned the respect in the locker room and in the coaching room,” Harbaugh said. “We’re excited to see what he’ll do when he coaches our linebackers.”

Lucas has worked for the Ravens the past two seasons, most recently as the administrative assistant/defense.