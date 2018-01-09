Report: Chiefs expected to promote Eric Bieniemy to offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Matt Nagy was barely out the door when the Chiefs zeroed in on his replacement as offensive coordinator. The Chiefs are in talks with running backs coach Eric Bieniemy about a promotion, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Bieniemy appeared to have the “inside track” on the job the moment Nagy told Andy Reid he was leaving to become the head coach of the Bears. Bieniemy is expected to get the job within a day or so, Rapoport said.

Bieniemy, 48, began his NFL coaching career in 2006 as the Vikings’ running backs coach. Kansas City hired him as its running backs coach in 2013.

He played running back for 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles.

Reid gave up play calling to Nagy during the 2017 season, so it bears watching whether he will resume that job given Bieniemy’s only experience calling plays came at the University of Colorado in 2011-12.

The Chiefs’ offense could have a completely different look next season if the changes include the quarterback position, with Patrick Mahomes replacing Alex Smith as the starter.