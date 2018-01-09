Report: Clay Matthews had “cleanup” surgery on knee

Getty Images

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews will open up the offseason by recovering from knee surgery.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Matthews had an operation last week. It’s described as a “cleanup” procedure that falls on the minor end of the spectrum, so Matthews should be ready to go once offseason work gets underway.

Matthews missed two games last season, although a groin injury and a hamstring injury were the reasons for those absences. Matthews had 7.5 sacks in the 14 appearances he did make for the Packers last year, which represented his best total since the 2014 season.

Matthews is heading into the final year of his contract in Green Bay and is set to make $11.4 million in salary and bonuses. Demovsky suggests that the team may ask him to restructure his contract, which can be added to the list of things to watch in new General Manager Brian Gutekunst’s first year on the job.