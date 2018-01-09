Report: Nick Saban not interested in Giants’ job

Getty Images

Nick Saban is not interested in the Giants’ head coaching job, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians opened the door to speculation that Saban might have interest in a return to the NFL, even though Saban has not indicated he would leave Alabama.

“It wouldn’t surprise me,” Arians said Tuesday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “There’s a job he covets, and it just happens to be open. But he’s got a dynasty right now, [and] another dynamite recruiting class. Why he would do it? I don’t know, but it would not shock me if he did.”

Arians added the Giants are appealing “because they’re the New York Giants. When we grew up, they were the thing.”

Despite Saban’s 15-17 record in two seasons with the Dolphins, he would have his pick of jobs if he ever decides to seek a new challenge. And he would excite any fan base as much as Jon Gruden has Raiders Nation, which is why it makes sense for owners to at least put in a call to Saban’s agent, Jimmy Sexton.