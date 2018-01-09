Report: Norv Turner to interview with Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers are moving a step closer to hiring Norv Turner as their new offensive coordinator. Carolina is expected to interview Turner, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Ron Rivera, perhaps seeing a chance to get the veteran Turner, fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula on Tuesday morning. Turner has not coached since leaving the Vikings in the middle of the 2016 season.

Turner has served as offensive coordinator for the Cowboys (1991-1993), Chargers (2001), Dolphins (2002-2003), Raiders (2004-2005), 49ers (2006), Browns (2013), and Vikings (2014-2016). He was Washington’s head coach from 1994-2000 and the Chargers’ head coach from 2007-12.