Report: Packers close to hiring Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator

The Packers are preparing to hire Mike Pettine as their defensive coordinator, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pettine spent the 2017 season in a consulting role in Seattle. He was the defensive coordinator of the Jets (2009-12) and Bills (2013) before the Browns hired him as head coach.

He went 10-22 in his two seasons in Cleveland.

The Packers fired Dom Capers on January 1 after Green Bay finished 22nd in total defense. The Packers last finished with a top-10 defense in their Super Bowl season of 2010 when they ranked fifth.