Reports: Gus Bradley to remain as Chargers defensive coordinator

Despite overtures from other teams, Gus Bradley is headed back to be defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, according to multiple reports.

Bradley is reportedly set to sign a three-year deal with the Chargers.

Bradley was on just a one-year deal with the Chargers after joining the franchise last offseason upon being fired as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Anthony Lynn made it clear he wanted to keep Bradley in Los Angeles.

The Chargers finished the season as the league’s third-ranked scoring defense, allowing 17.0 points per game. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars (16.8) and Minnesota Vikings (15.8) allowed fewer points this season.

The Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks had expressed interest in Bradley. However, the Packers are closing in on a deal to hire Mike Pettine as their new defensive coordinator on Tuesday and the Seahawks still have a defensive coordinator in place in Kris Richard. Bradley served as Seattle’s defensive coordinator from 2009-2012 before being hired by Jacksonville.