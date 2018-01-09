Stephen Jones: Nothing done with Kellen Moore to be Cowboys QB coach

Getty Images

Despite chatter over the weekend that Kellen Moore would be retiring as a player for the Dallas Cowboys to become a coach for the Dallas Cowboys, team Vice President Stephen Jones said Monday nothing is done yet regarding Moore’s candidacy as a quarterbacks coach.

“There’s a lot of moving parts. He’s certainly a candidate and certainly somebody we think a lot of. But at the same time, there’s nothing finalized or to that,” Jones said Monday afternoon on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. “But there’s certainly nothing that’s been finalized. We plan on meeting with Kellen here in the coming days to see if that could work out here.”

Jones did confirm that Moore is a candidate for the position, which came open as the team fired Wade Wilson upon conclusion of the season.

Moore has spent six seasons in the NFL since entering the league in 2012 as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions. He appeared in just three games with Dallas, completing 61 of 104 passes for 779 yards with four touchdowns and six interceptions.

“Kellen comes from a great coaching background,” Jones said. “His father’s a coach and we really love his football IQ and what he’s about. He’s certainly got the most of his ability playing in Boise and in his career in the NFL, he was able to stick around a la Jason Garrett and do some good stuff. But I do think he’s ready probably earlier than Jason was ready to move into coaching.”