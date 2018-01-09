Steve Wilks has busy week of interviews starting today

AP

Panthers coach Ron Rivera sounded resigned to losing defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, and he should know soon whether he’s going to have to replace a coordinator for the second year in a row.

Via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, a busy week of interviews begins for Wilks today with the Giants.

He’s scheduled to talk to the Cardinals Wednesday, and the Colts Thursday, and it’s reasonable to wonder why the Lions aren’t on this list.

The Panthers have hit the acceptance phase with this one, and players joined Rivera in acknowledging that he’s likely gone. A year after replacing Sean McDermott (who did OK for himself in Buffalo), Rivera is sprouting a pretty good branch of his own in the Andy Reid coaching tree.

“Coach Wilks has earned that right,” linebacker Thomas Davis said. “He’s done a tremendous job with coming in and taking over this defense, and really giving us a chance to be successful.

“It was tough for us to replace McDermott, but Coach Wilks came in and he did a great job. I’m sure that next guy – if coach Wilks is given that opportunity – will do the same.”