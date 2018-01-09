Tom Brady disputes celebrating Jimmy Garoppolo trade

Getty Images

The response to last week’s ESPN article about the Patriots continued on Tuesday when Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made his weekly radio appearance.

One of the focal points in the article was the trade of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers last October, which was painted as a decision made at the behest of ownership with an eye on allowing Brady to remain the starting quarterback. That has been disputed by owner Robert Kraft and Brady disputed that he “seemed liberated” and “especially excited” the day after the trade.

“In 18 years I have never celebrated when a player was traded or cut. It is such a poor characterization, it’s disappointing to hear,” Brady said on WEEI.

Brady also took issue with the notion that he was upset with Belichick about not receiving Patriot of the Week this year — “there is no basis for it” — and called Belichick “a great coach and mentor.”

Brady, Belichick and Kraft may not be in lockstep on every issue, but they have been in their response to the article and past history suggests the team will be unshaken when they take the field against the Titans this weekend.