Tom Brady documentary coming, offering rare glimpse of his private life

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has remained extremely private in his dealings with the media.

But he has allowed someone behind the curtain now.

According to Mark Leibovich of the New York Times, Brady has given a film crew access to make a documentary which will be posted on Facebook’s mobile video platform Facebook Watch later this month.

“We thought it would be fun to record what an off-season of training looks like for a 40-year-old athlete,” Brady told the Times in an email.

Filmmaker Gotham Chopra (the son of Deepak Chopra) was given access to Brady at home and during vacation, though it’s not as if he had access to his work hours.

The Patriots said via a team spokesman that they were nominally aware that a documentary was being filmed, and tried to assist with credentials for a few home games.

But it’s unclear if they’re aware of how deep the project was going.

At a time when Brady’s off-field relationship with personal trainer Alex Guerrero is under new scrutiny, it’s interesting that there’s another side project that they don’t have complete Patriots-like control over. Coach Bill Belichick is said to be “almost completely absent” from the film, though there is footage of Brady preparing via phone or video conference with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel.

And while the behind-the-scenes footage will certainly offer a view of Brady few have ever seen, it’s also part of a well-crafted image he’s using to sell his TB12 lifestyle, and should probably be considered as such.