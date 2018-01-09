Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander would like to return in 2018.

A suggestion that the Dolphins should consider a quarterback in the first round.

Patriots S Patrick Chung should see plenty of Delanie Walker this offseason.

The Jets’ season is over, but some of their former players are still in the playoffs.

Former Ravens S Ed Reed will enter the College Football Hall of Fame.

Bengals DE Michael Johnson is giving Super Bowl tickets to Cincinnati police officer Eddie Hawkins.

Should the Browns try to acquire QB Alex Smith?

Steelers CB Mike Hilton is looking forward to his playoff debut.

Offensive line changes are coming for the Texans.

Former Colts G.M. Bill Polian shared his thoughts on the team’s current coaching search.

The Jaguars offense has several things to address this week.

Paths to a Titans victory this week start with QB Marcus Mariota.

The Sports Authority signs are coming off the Broncos stadium.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has seen many assistants go on to head coaching jobs.

The Chargers may feel they underachieved this season after watching the Wild Card round.

As Jon Gruden returns to the Raiders, a look back at his departure.

A review of how the Cowboys undrafted rookies fared this year.

Former Giants LB Jon Beason endorsed Steve Wilks as a head coaching candidate.

Where do the Eagles have advantages over the Falcons?

The quarterback situation remains in the spotlight for the Redskins.

Matt Nagy’s lack of head coaching experience is old hat for the Bears.

Lions DE Kerry Hyder is confident he’ll be back in form after rehabbing this year’s torn Achilles.

The Packers may be more aggressive than in past offseasons.

An attempt to cash in on the Vikings’ playoff run with t-shirts hit a snag.

The Falcons hit their stride in all three phases last weekend.

Which Panthers players may be moving on this offseason?

Saints coach Sean Payton’s dance moves drew attention after Sunday’s win.

Taking stock of Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston after his third NFL season.

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson thinks he should have been an All-Pro.

Running through some of the offseason decisions the Rams will be making.

49ers LB Reuben Foster will be getting a lot of attention from Ken Norton Jr.

The Seahawks are excited about DE Dion Jordan‘s future prospects.