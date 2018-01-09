Zack Martin, Maliek Collns recovering from surgeries

Getty Images

Two members of the Cowboys have undergone surgeries since the end of the regular season.

Right guard Zack Martin had arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow and defensive tackle Maliek Collins had surgery to repair a stress reaction in his left foot. Both players are expected to be healthy in time for offseason workouts.

Martin’s injury will necessitate a change to the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster, but it shouldn’t lead to any change in the team’s plans to work on a new contract this offseason. Martin is entering the fifth and final year covered by his rookie deal and his excellent play since entering the league should set him up for a handsome payday.

Collins started every game for the Cowboys this season. He had 22 tackles and 2.5 sacks while playing just under two-thirds of the defensive snaps.