Artie Burns hurt his knee at Wednesday’s practice

The Steelers may have to make a change to their secondary for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports, via Steelers cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Cameron Sutton, that starting cornerback Artie Burns suffered a right knee injury during practice. It was a non-contact injury, which conjures images of torn ligaments although Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Burns’ ligaments are “intact.”

Burns started every game this season and finished the year with 54 tackles and an interception for the AFC North champs. His loss would be a major one for the Pittsburgh defense, so there are likely a few people holding their breath in Pittsburgh about the diagnosis.

Sutton would be one of the corners in line for increased work if Burns can’t go and there should be an update on the corner’s status on Thursday at the latest.