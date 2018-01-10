Bears bring back line coach Harry Hiestand

Getty Images

New Bears coach Matt Nagy added some experience to his coaching staff Wednesday, bringing back a familiar face to Halas Hall.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are going to hire offensive line coach Harry Hiestand.

Hiestand was the Bears line coach from 2005-2009, and was most recently at Notre Dame.

He has presided over an impressive run of blockers at Notre Dame and more are on the way, with guard Quenton Nelson and tackle Mike McGlinchey expected to go in the first round.