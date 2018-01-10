Bears tab Chris Tabor as special teams coordinator

Getty Images

The Bears are expected to hire Chris Tabor as their special teams coach, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Tabor has spent the past seven seasons as the Browns’ special teams coordinator. Cleveland coach Hue Jackson agreed to let Tabor out of his contract to return to Chicago, where Tabor coached from 2008-10.

New head coach Matt Nagy made his first hire of the day by naming Harry Hiestand as his offensive line coach.

Tabor will have rookie returner Tarik Cohen, but punter Pat O'Donnell, long snappers Andrew DePaolo and Patrick Scales and all the kickers the team used during the season are scheduled to become free agents in March.