Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t think this will be his final game at Heinz Field

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger mused about retiring after the end of the 2016 season before ultimately deciding to continue his career.

The Steelers aren’t done with this season yet, but Roethlisberger is already facing questions about whether he’ll make the same decision next year. Roethlisberger was asked if he thinks that Sunday’s game against the Jaguars will be his final one at Heinz Field.

Roethlisberger said he isn’t viewing the game that way, but did say that he’s approaching every game as if it could be his final time on the field.

“I am not thinking about that right now,” Roethlisberger said. “I don’t think it is my last. I am not thinking about that. I am going out to play this one and give it everything I have. … You have to treat every game like it could be your last, because you never know when it is. We saw an example of that earlier in the season with Ryan [Shazier]. You never know when it could be your last. Hoping it’s not his last. You have to go out and play every play, and enjoy every play and game, like it’s your last.”

The Steelers could have another home game next week if they win and the Patriots lose to the Titans. Barring that turn of events, it will be a while before we know for sure if Roethlisberger will be back on the field in Pittsburgh.