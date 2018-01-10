Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t think this will be his final game at Heinz Field

January 10, 2018
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger mused about retiring after the end of the 2016 season before ultimately deciding to continue his career.

The Steelers aren’t done with this season yet, but Roethlisberger is already facing questions about whether he’ll make the same decision next year. Roethlisberger was asked if he thinks that Sunday’s game against the Jaguars will be his final one at Heinz Field.

Roethlisberger said he isn’t viewing the game that way, but did say that he’s approaching every game as if it could be his final time on the field.

“I am not thinking about that right now,” Roethlisberger said. “I don’t think it is my last. I am not thinking about that. I am going out to play this one and give it everything I have. … You have to treat every game like it could be your last, because you never know when it is. We saw an example of that earlier in the season with Ryan [Shazier]. You never know when it could be your last. Hoping it’s not his last. You have to go out and play every play, and enjoy every play and game, like it’s your last.”

The Steelers could have another home game next week if they win and the Patriots lose to the Titans. Barring that turn of events, it will be a while before we know for sure if Roethlisberger will be back on the field in Pittsburgh.

  1. He could be thinking that he will beat the Jags and the Titans will beat the Pats but we know that’s not happening.

  3. He has $50M reasons to come back for the last two years of his contract. $20M each of two seasons and the amortized remain of his signing bonus he’d have to give back if he walked away.

    Bell, Bryant are back at least next year and JuJu and the O line are tied up for several years.

    Where he make that kind of money? Oh, he could be Commissioner.

  8. He could just come out and say he is gonna stay since EVERYONE else knows it, but nah, lets keep being dramatic about it, its the only thing he knows.

  10. Why would Big Ben be thinking about that. He’s got a football game to prepare for. We have heard this question from the media multiple times. I am sure he’s getting sick of hearing it. Just win Steelers!

  11. It’s clear that Ben is saving his highest moment for the last game of his career, so when we see him get carted onto the field to start a game, we’ll know right then that will be his last.

  14. The way I read his contract is:

    He is signed for 2018 and 2019.

    For any year when he retires he needs to pay back $6.2 million. For example if he retires at the end of this season he has to repay $12.4 million. If he retires after next year he has to repay $6.2 million.

    He will earn an additional $17 million each year.

    So if he retires after this season he will lose $36.4 million.
    If he retires after next season he will lose $23.3 million.

    Small Ben in Big Games isn’t going anywhere …. including the Super Bowl … sigh.

  16. artvan15 says:
    January 10, 2018 at 12:32 pm
    Big Ben playing till he’s 50!!! Must be on the Brady diet bandwagon.

    Yes, he looks like he may have eaten an entire Brady.

  17. Patriot fans are already looking past the Titans. Seems to have been a lot of “noise” coming out of Foxborough recently – the Steelers may play the Titans in the AFCCG. Maybe this will be Ben’s last game at Heinz as he retires with another ring.

