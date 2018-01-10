Bill Belichick to coach NFL record 37th postseason game

Getty Images

When Patriots coach Bill Belichick takes his spot on the sideline on Saturday night against the Titans, he will have done something no head coach has ever done before: Coach his team in 37 postseason games.

Saturday’s game is Belichick’s 37th in the postseason, breaking a record he currently shares with two other coaches, Tom Landry and Don Shula.

Belichick is 26-10 in postseason games, giving him the most wins in NFL history by six over Landry. Belichick went 1-1 with the Browns in the playoffs and is now 25-9 with the Patriots. So every postseason game Belichick coaches and wins from here on out is adding to his own records.

Belichick is also the only coach in NFL history to win postseason games in six consecutive years, and he can increase that streak to seven with a win on Saturday. The current Patriots and the 1991-96 Cowboys are the only teams in NFL history to win games in six straight postseasons, but the Cowboys did it with two different coaches during that stretch, Jimmy Johnson from 1991 to 1993 and Barry Switzer from 1994 to 1996.

The Patriots franchise had just seven postseason wins in its history before Belichick became the head coach, but New England is now up to 32. Only the Steelers with 36 and the Cowboys and Packers with 34 have more, and the Patriots would move into second place with 35 if they win the Super Bowl.