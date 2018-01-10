Blake Bortles on insults: It’ll probably never stop

Getty Images

Whether they are using Blake Bortles‘ name as an illustration of poor quarterback play or if they are just flat out denigrating Bortles, NFL players have turned negative comments about the Jaguars quarterback into a theme of sorts in recent weeks.

The most recent example came this week when Titans safety Kevin Byard said that he hopes to make Patriots quarterback Tom Brady look like Bortles this weekend. Bortles hasn’t responded to those potshots with vitriol in the past and he continues to have an even keel about it heading into this weekend’s game against the Steelers.

“It’ll probably never stop,” Bortles said, via ESPN.com. “There’s people that think LeBron James sucks, so if that happens I’m sure there will be a lot of people that always think I suck.”

Bortles has a point and there’s nothing he’s going to say to convince anyone that they should lay off the harsh words. He’s probably not going to do anything on the field to do it either, which should make any outside noise the afterthought Bortles suggests it is as he heads into the biggest game of his professional career.