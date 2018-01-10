Broncos hire Greg Williams as cornerbacks coach

Getty Images

The Broncos moved quickly to part ways with several assistant coaches after the end of the regular season and they’ve spent the last few days filling many of those spots.

On the heels of announcing the hires of special teams coach Tom McMahon and offensive tackles coach Chris Strausser, the team has announced an addition to their defensive staff. Greg Williams will be the team’s cornerbacks coach this season.

Williams was the defensive backs coach for the Colts the last two seasons and spent the previous nine years on the Chargers staff. He will work with Marcus Robertson, who joined the team last year.

In addition to hiring Williams, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports that the Broncos have hired Zach Azzanni as their wide receivers coach. Azzanni held the same role with the Bears last season.