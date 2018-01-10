Broncos hire Zach Azzanni as wide receivers coach

Getty Images

The Broncos made official the hiring of Zach Azzanni as wide receivers coach Wednesday.

Azzanni has coached wide receivers the past 19 years, including last season with the Bears. He coached at the college level for 18 years.

Azzanni previously coached at the University of Tennessee (2013-16), the University of Wisconsin (2012), Western Kentucky (2011) and the University of Florida (2010). His first game coaching with the Gators was the 2010 Sugar Bowl as Tim Tebow threw for a career-high 482 yards.

He also spent time at Central Michigan, Valparaiso and Bowling Green.