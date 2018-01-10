Broncos promote Chris Strausser to offensive tackles coach

Getty Images

The Broncos promoted Chris Strausser to offensive line/tackles coach, head coach Vance Joseph announced Wednesday.

Strausser, a coaching veteran of 29 seasons, spent last season as the Broncos’ assistant offensive line coach. In his new role, Strausser will work with Sean Kugler coaching the team’s offensive line. Kugler will coach the guards and centers.

Strausser and Kugler previously coached together at Boise State.

Strausser spent 19 seasons coaching offensive linemen at the collegiate level, most recently as associate head coach/offensive line at the University of Washington from 2014-16. He was at Boise State for seven seasons.

He also has coached at the University of Colorado, Portland State, San Jose State and Foothill College.