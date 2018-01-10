Browns get rid of Ryan Grigson as part of personnel moves

Getty Images

Ryan Grigson once gave the Browns a first-round pick they wasted, in exchange for a player who wasn’t very good.

Despite all that, they didn’t keep him around.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the former Colts General Manager was let go by the Browns as part of the personnel restructuring which included the addition of Eliot Wolf.

Grigson spent the last year with the Browns. But his biggest move was one they thought was going to help for the long haul. Desperate for a running back, he gave the Browns a 2014 first-round pick in exchange for Trent Richardson.

But Richardson being a flop didn’t do much for his job security in Indianapolis, and the Browns parlayed that pick into a trade-up, so they could take quarterback Johnny Manziel.

So yeah, maybe it’s best to turn the page on that chapter.

The Browns are also keeping Andrew Berry and Ken Kovash, though there might be some new business cards being printed, since both those guys and newcomer Alonzo Highsmith were being called vice president of football operations.

The Browns also hired three former Chiefs scouts (Jimmy Noel, Matt Donahoe, and Dan Zegers).