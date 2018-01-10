Browns get rid of Ryan Grigson as part of personnel moves

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 10, 2018, 3:43 PM EST
Ryan Grigson once gave the Browns a first-round pick they wasted, in exchange for a player who wasn’t very good.

Despite all that, they didn’t keep him around.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the former Colts General Manager was let go by the Browns as part of the personnel restructuring which included the addition of Eliot Wolf.

Grigson spent the last year with the Browns. But his biggest move was one they thought was going to help for the long haul. Desperate for a running back, he gave the Browns a 2014 first-round pick in exchange for Trent Richardson.

But Richardson being a flop didn’t do much for his job security in Indianapolis, and the Browns parlayed that pick into a trade-up, so they could take quarterback Johnny Manziel.

So yeah, maybe it’s best to turn the page on that chapter.

The Browns are also keeping Andrew Berry and Ken Kovash, though there might be some new business cards being printed, since both those guys and newcomer Alonzo Highsmith were being called vice president of football operations.

The Browns also hired three former Chiefs scouts (Jimmy Noel, Matt Donahoe, and Dan Zegers).

16 responses to “Browns get rid of Ryan Grigson as part of personnel moves

  2. Unbelievable. I honestly can’t believe the incompetence at every level of that organization. Just an awful history failure. Well, modern history. As it’s so often stated on here, I feel sorry For Browns fans. Best of luck, Cleveland.

  3. As much of a jerk as Grigson is rumored to be, 0-16 wasn’t his fault. Grigson wasn’t calling horrible plays, abandoning the run after the first quarter, wasting time outs, planting rumors in the press about the front office, systematically destroying the confidence of a rookie QB, or running multiple pre-snap shifts with the tackle lined up as a receiver like a D3 or JuCo offense.

    Just sayin, I wish they weren’t done flushing the toilet there. There’s still quite a bit of residue remaining.

  5. Why any team would hire this guy after the disaster he created in Indianapolis is a mystery to me. Even the Browns now seem to have realized that he is not football executive material.

  6. Well, isn’t that a shame. Grigson shouldn’t actually be working in the NFL at all. He’s not good.

    Go, Pats!

  14. This guy is the new Matt Millen, but instead of letting him fester for years like the Fords did… someone used some common sense.

    Was 0-16 his fault entirely? No. Was he partially responsible? Absolutely. That team has so little talent, it’s scary.

  15. That Deflategate karma is still strong . Since that fateful night in January 2015, Grigson has been fired from two NFL teams and the Pats Have hoisted two Lombardi trophys.
    A third this month might disrupt the symmetry . But, Grigson did win that participation banner in Indy. I guess we will be even then.

  16. The man who sparked the Deflategate investigation by forwarding the phony rumor to the NFL front office a few days before the game, where the Pats absolutely crushed them. His career has been on an incredible downward trajectory ever since.

    Schadenfreude: pleasure derived by someone from another person’s misfortune. Yep. Feeling that.

