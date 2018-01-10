Browns hiring Eliot Wolf as assistant G.M.

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2018, 11:17 AM EST
When the Packers announced changes to their personnel department this week, they named Brian Gutekunst their General Manager and gave Russ Ball the title of director of football operations.

They didn’t mention anything about Eliot Wolf, who interviewed for Gutekunst’s job and had Ball’s title during the 2017 season. That suggested Wolf was on his way out of Green Bay and Wolf lined up a couple of interviews with other teams to further that impression.

Now we have word that Wolf is moving on to Cleveland. According to multiple reports, Wolf has agreed to become the Browns’ assistant General Manager in a front office that has a Packers tinge to it. General Manager John Dorsey worked for Green Bay before moving to the Chiefs and Alonzo Highsmith recently made a move from the Packers to the Browns.

Wolf also reportedly had a job opportunity in Oakland to work with another former Packers exec in General Manager Reggie McKenzie, but he’ll be working to try to get the Browns their second win since the start of the 2016 season instead.

19 responses to “Browns hiring Eliot Wolf as assistant G.M.

  2. A good move for him. He can get credit for putting them on the right path. But his specialty is pro scouting, and they have so many draft choices that draft has to be the top priority – so he has work to do.
    Someday he’ll end up back in Green Bay as GM.

  7. Right now it appears that the new front office has more quarterbacking talent than the QB room. And that’s not good. Look for big changes soon! (If the Kizerceptor throws a clipboard and it is intercepted by the opposition does it show in the stats?)

  10. Viking troll once again. Things are excellent in Green Bay. Things are so excellent in Green bay that we didn’t have room for this excellent young man at this time. Good luck to him in Cleveland. We in Green Bay wish him the best and thank him for his time here.

  11. Given how many pick the Browns have all you have to do is buy ESPN insider and follow their recommendations and you are bound to get some worthwhile players, even if you are below average in talent evaluation.

    And how well have the Packers drafted recently anyway?

  12. Having worked for the Packers, Dorsey, Highsmith, and Wolf have a clear vision of what needs to be done to turn things around in Cleveland.

    Step 1: Find a Hall of Fame quarterback
    Step 2: Let’s go to happy hour

  13. Good riddance. Always was a fan and had hoped he would stay in the organization but I sure as hell won’t miss hearing about Ron’s saltiness. Really interested in hearing more behind the scenes stuff on Elliot. Is he the next coming? Is it just hype because of his last name? At only 35 and without his last name, I can’t imagine not getting the Packers GM job would be perceived as a slight like it has.

  14. I don’t blame him for leaving GB. Gutekunst’s promotion left him in scouting limbo. The Packers could have given him the same title but remember, It’s always about the money.

  15. Despite Haslam retaining the Browns power structure with him at the top, maybe he has finally realized he has to let more experienced and more qualified people run football operations and decide on personnel. I’ve always believed the analytics approach was cover for Jimmy wanting to retain the ultimate authority on personnel. Somebody said not long ago that Haslam was another Jerry Jones but without the football knowledge. Maybe, just maybe, he finally realizes this. This may be the actual silver lining to 1-31. We’ll see…

  17. Like the Cleveland FO moves. As long as they don’t take one of these overhyped QBs with a top pick. Trade for Alex Smith…and take one of the QBs. Just don’t lose your mind with the #1/4 picks…think QBs will be there later. Since most of the guys are from GB…just remember how they got Rodgers. Waiting. Patience.

  19. Eliot Wolf has had a lot of good things said about him.

    BUT, he kinda reminds me of an entitled millennial who thinks that his last name is a birthright that’s all he needs for success.

    Go out and prove yourself, kid, and show us what you got. Hope you get things turned around in Cleveland.

