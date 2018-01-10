Browns hiring Eliot Wolf as assistant G.M.

Getty Images

When the Packers announced changes to their personnel department this week, they named Brian Gutekunst their General Manager and gave Russ Ball the title of director of football operations.

They didn’t mention anything about Eliot Wolf, who interviewed for Gutekunst’s job and had Ball’s title during the 2017 season. That suggested Wolf was on his way out of Green Bay and Wolf lined up a couple of interviews with other teams to further that impression.

Now we have word that Wolf is moving on to Cleveland. According to multiple reports, Wolf has agreed to become the Browns’ assistant General Manager in a front office that has a Packers tinge to it. General Manager John Dorsey worked for Green Bay before moving to the Chiefs and Alonzo Highsmith recently made a move from the Packers to the Browns.

Wolf also reportedly had a job opportunity in Oakland to work with another former Packers exec in General Manager Reggie McKenzie, but he’ll be working to try to get the Browns their second win since the start of the 2016 season instead.