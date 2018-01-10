Browns interviewing Sean Ryan for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Texans quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan is interviewing with the Browns today for their offensive coordinator job, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Ryan is one of the up-and-coming assistants in the league who became a candidate for a promotion to offensive coordinator after his work with rookie Deshaun Watson. Watson was on his way to offensive rookie of the year honors when he injured his knee in practice.

Ryan, 45, has not previously called plays but reportedly is interested in the Browns job only if he becomes play-caller with his offense. Head coach Hue Jackson calls the plays in Cleveland, but according to Cabot, Jackson is willing to give up those duties.

The Browns also will interview former Bengals offensive coordinator Ken Zampese, though not necessarily for the coordinator position, via Cabot. Cleveland will consider Zampese for an offensive assistant position and possibly coordinator, depending how the team’s other interviews go.