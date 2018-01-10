Calvin Ridley declares for NFL Draft

Getty Images

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been part of two national championship teams at the University of Alabama in the last three years, but he won’t stick around to try for a third title.

Ridley announced on Wednesday that he will forego his remaining eligibility and enter this year’s draft pool.

Ridley had 63 catches for 967 yards and five touchdowns for the Crimson Tide this season and leaves with the second-most career receptions in Alabama history. He’s also third in receiving yards and second in receiving touchdowns, joining Amari Cooper and Julio Jones as top receiving prospects developed during the Nick Saban era in Tuscaloosa.

That production has many predicting that Ridley will become the latest Alabama wideout to come off the board in the first round of the draft. Should all go well in his pre-draft rounds, there’s also a chance Ridley could wind up as the first wideout off the board overall.