Can a team hire a new coach without firing its current coach?

During the NFL’s latest media briefing on Friday, I posed this question to league spokesman Joe Lockhart: Is a team permitted to reach a deal in principle with a new head coach before firing its current head coach?

The question was relevant at the time because it appeared that the Raiders had done precisely that, working out an agreement with Jon Gruden before cutting Jack Del Rio loose. It’s even more pertinent now, because Raiders owner Mark Davis has admitted to that timeline.

In response to the question, Lockhart said he didn’t know the answer to the question off the top of his head, and that he’d get back to me. Five days (and multiple follow-up emails) later, that hasn’t happened.

There possibly has been no answer to the question because there’s no good answer to the question. If it’s not permitted, the Raiders clearly broke the rules by striking a deal with Jon Gruden before firing Jack Del Rio. If it is permitted, it’s the clearest possible path for teams to consistently avoiding the Rooney Rule.

In this case, the comments from Davis confirm that the Raiders necessarily violated the Rooney Rule because a pair of minority candidates interviewed for a job that was never actually open. But the NFL isn’t inclined to expose any of its teams as being in violation of the rule, because that would run against the persistent narrative that the NFL is ahead of the curve when it comes to diversity in hiring practices.

Either way, the Raiders aren’t inclined to care; Davis wanted Gruden, and Davis wasn’t going to fire Del Rio until Davis knew he could get Gruden. If the NFL eventually punishes Davis for not complying with the Rooney Rule and/or for improperly hiring Gruden, Davis will pay the parking ticket and move on.

After all, the Raiders got two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and $8 million for letting Gruden leave on 2002. If they have to give some of that back as part of the effort to get him back sixteen years later, Davis will be the last one to complain.

  1. I don’t think teams are looking for ways to avoid the Rooney Rule. If you’re sincerely looking for the best available head coach, you’re going to want to cast a wide net. If you are only interested in replacing your coach if you can get one particular guy, it would be terrible business practice to fire the coach before you know you can get the guy. It’s two different situations and teams should have the option to do either.

  8. The spirit of the Rooney rule was to expose minority candidates to high level positions and to get them in the conversation. These “token” interviews have happened since the rules inception.

    The point which is so easily lost on the people that complain about everything is that we now know Tee Martin and Bobby Johnson are guys that can possibly lead a team. So, when the next job opens up those guys are in the conversation.

  11. The Rooney rule was implemented so more minority Coaches would get more interviews and in turn an opportunity to develop relationships around the league. The Rooney rule is not in place to hinder a team from hiring the Coach they want and if Mark Davis has wanted Gruden back for the past 6 years he should be allowed to hire him. They complied with the Rooney rule and did not sign a contract with Gruden before firing Del Rio. They did nothing wrong.

  12. There’s never an “agreement” until the contract is signed. Most people are smart enough to realize this, Florio.

    The fact that Davis had his mind made up on who he wanted as coach, and had discussions with him and maybe even a verbal agreement with him, didnt legally make him coach.

  14. C’mon…it’s the Al Davis family. Even his kid is looking for ways to stir up the NFL old timers. First the move to Vegas and now this. Papa Al would be so proud!

  16. Its his team – Davis can do whatever he wants to do in my opinion. If it was my business i wouldnt want anyone telling me what I can or cannot do. This isnt a public entity. Its a private business.

  17. Players can and often as replaced with a successor before being cut. Coaches don’t deserve any better. A hard and fast rule that you had to fire your current coach before talking to possible upgrades would not benefit coaches, it would make their employment more risky. With that rule, its possible both Koetter and Del Rio would have been fired while the Bucs and Raiders bidded on Gruden. This is not a romantic relationsip where someone is going to get an STD from their spouse cheating, its business, and in business its perfectly logical to secure a replacement in advance. I bet folks in the bay area are sure glad they opened the new Bay Bridge before they blew up the old one, would have been a rough year if they decided they had to blow up the old one before beginning construction on the new one due to adultery analogies.

  18. Joe Lockart is a problem. Completely avoiding the question of the Rooney Rule. Stop protecting him. Sad! Failure to adhere to the Rooney Rule should at the very least have the same penalty as the DeflateGate penalty. And in actuality it should be a lot more.

  19. An owner of business can hire and fire whoever he or she wants. It’s called business. One would think a lawyer would know how business works.

