Chargers announce Gus Bradley, Ken Whisenhunt will return

The Chargers opened the offseason with uncertainty about whether offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley would remain with the team in 2018, but they put that to rest on Tuesday night.

Reports surfaced that Bradley was on the verge of signing a new deal with the team shortly before the Chargers made a formal announcement that both of the coordinators would be back in the same roles. Both moves were met with positive reviews from Chargers players.

“I’m very excited to have Whiz back for another year,” quarterback Philip Rivers said in a statement. “We have a chance to really improve and continue the things we have done well. And getting Gus back is really great for our team and our defense. He has brought a lot to our team.”

The Chargers finished 13th in points scored and fourth in offensive yards in the second season of Whisenhunt’s second stint as offensive coordinator. They were third in points allowed and 15th in yards allowed in Bradley’s first season with the team.

“I’m very excited to have Coach Gus back with us,” safety Jahleel Addae said. “He’s a players coach. Guys love him. He’s a coach who brings the best out of you as a player. Someone you want to go to battle with. This defense is headed in the right direction with him leading us.”

Once they got an 0-4 start out of the way, the Chargers were headed in the right direction as well. It wasn’t enough to get them in the playoffs, but bringing everyone back in 2018 could result in a crisper start the next time around.