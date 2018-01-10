Chargers sign Roberto Aguayo, of course

Getty Images

The Chargers were the league’s worst team on field goals last season. They may or may not have helped themselves.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chargers have signed kicker Roberto Aguayo. Write your own punch line for a change.

The former second-round pick of the Buccaneers bounced around and had some tryouts last year, and the Panthers signed him to the practice squad for a bit.

He was the most accurate kicker in college at Florida State, but after being hideously overdrafted by Bucs G.M. Jason Licht, he made just 21-of-32 kicks as a rookie (71 percent) and was cut during training camp this year.

Of course, that might work for the Chargers. As a team, they hit 20-of-30 field goals last season, a league-worst 67 percent, as they plowed through four different kickers (Nick Novak, Travis Coons, Younghoe Koo, and Nick Rose).