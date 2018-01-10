Dan Quinn: Steve Sarkisian isn’t going to Seattle

Getty Images

We don’t know who the next Seattle offensive coordinator is going to be. But we have a pretty good idea now who it’s not going to be.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons coach Dan Quinn quashed any rumors that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian might rejoin his old Southern Cal boss Pete Carroll.

Quinn said there was a “zero percent” chance Sarkisian would be leaving the Falcons.

Sarkisian was Carroll’s quarterbacks coach for two seasons (2005-06) and added assistant head coach and offensive coordinator duties for two more (2007-08) before leaving to become the head coach at the University of Washington.

And while any coaching search includes a certain amount of “round up the usual suspects,” Quinn ended this one early.

The Falcons offense hasn’t matched last year’s levels under Kyle Shanahan, but they do appear to be on track heading into this week’s divisional round matchup with the Eagles.