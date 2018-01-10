DeMarco Murray will not play this week

Getty Images

Derrick Henry put on a show for the Titans in last Saturday’s win over the Chiefs and he’ll be the lead dog in the backfield again this weekend.

The Titans announced on Wednesday that DeMarco Murray will not play against the Patriots as he continues to deal with the knee injury that’s kept him out of the last two games. The Titans have been going with a day-to-day outlook for Murray despite the fact that his reported injury, a Grade Three MCL tear, usually requires a month or more on the sideline before a player is ready to go again.

Henry scored a 66-yard touchdown after a short pass from Marcus Mariota in Week 17, but wasn’t happy with his performance against the Jaguars in that game. There was no self-criticism after the Wild Card win over the Chiefs as Henry ran 23 times for 156 yards and caught two passes for 35 yards to help the Titans come back for a 22-21 victory.

Left guard Quinton Spain remained out of practice Wednesday with a lower back injury. Spain played last week after being listed as questionable and the Titans will dole out final injury designations for the week on Friday.