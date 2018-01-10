Derrius Guice declares for 2018 draft

Getty Images

LSU saw one of its running backs go in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft and they could make it two in a row this year.

Derrius Guice announced Wednesday that he is leaving school with eligibility remaining in order to enter the draft. He made his decision a year after Leonard Fournette ditched Baton Rouge for the professional ranks and wound up being the fourth overall pick by the Jaguars.

Guice may not go that high and he may not be the first running back off the board with Saquon Barkley and Bryce Love also in the draft pool, but he is widely considered to be a first day pick.

Guice leaves LSU in fifth place on the school’s all-time rushing yards list, just behind Fournette, and recorded three of the four biggest rushing days in school history. He ran for 1,251 yards and scored 13 touchdowns during the 2017 season.