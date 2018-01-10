Doug Marrone doesn’t see much benefit from previously playing in Pittsburgh

Getty Images

On Sunday, the Jaguars return to Pittsburgh for a rematch of a game the Jaguars won in October. So how much will the experience from October 8 help the Jags on January 14?

Not very much, according to their coach.

“I think where it benefits – we’re staying at a different hotel, so that doesn’t come into play,” Doug Marrone told reporters on Wednesday. “Going into the stadium, that’s beneficial. You know where the locker room is, you know where the bathroom is, you know where the coffee is set up. Seriously, there is a little bit of something in that. Outside of that the environment it will be different. Playoff environment. It’ll be different up there. We’ll just have to go up there and focus on our team and what we have to do.”

Marrone noted that he was with the Jets in 2004, when they lost to the Steelers in overtime of a divisional-round game in Pittsburgh.

“I think there is more focus going on how you perform and how you play instead of, ‘Hey, guess what, this is what it’s going to look like.’ I think everyone can visualize what it’s going to be like: A hostile environment.”

Hostile it will be, especially with the players, the coaches, and the fans taking the Jaguars a lot more seriously than they did the last time the Jaguars came to town.