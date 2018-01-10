Eagles add Sidney Jones to injury report

Getty Images

The Eagles added rookie cornerback Sidney Jones to the injury report Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

Jones missed most of the season rehabbing after rupturing an Achilles during the University of Washington’s Pro Day in March. The Eagles activated the second-round pick for the regular-season finale, and he played 29 defensive snaps against the Cowboys.

The Eagles’ injury report was otherwise unchanged from Tuesday.

Linebacker Dannell Ellerbe again was limited with a hamstring injury.

Running back Jay Ajayi (knee), defensive end Brandon Graham (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (ankle) and tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) remained full participants.