Eric Studesville to interview with Giants Wednesday

Getty Images

The Giants were supposed to interview former Broncos assistant head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville last Thursday, but a snowstorm forced them to change plans and reschedule the meeting.

It will now take place on Wednesday. Studesville, who also served as interim head coach of the Broncos in 2010, spent three years as the Giants’ running backs coach from 2001-03 when Jim Fassel was the team’s head coach.

Studesville is the sixth candidate to interview with the Giants, joining their interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. They asked for permission to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, but nothing has been scheduled.

Unless they revisit Schwartz or something changes to make fanciful interest from Bill Belichick/Nick Saban a reality, it seems likely that the team’s next head coach is coming from that group.