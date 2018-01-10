Giants complete interview with Eric Studesville

Getty Images

The Giants have completed their interview with Eric Studesville, the sixth coach to meet with the team about its head coaching position. He is the first candidate not to have spent 2017 as a coordinator.

Offensive coordinators Josh McDaniels of New England and Pat Shurmur of Minnesota and defensive coordinators Matt Patricia of the Patriots, Steve Wilks of the Panthers and Steve Spagnuolo of the Giants previously interviewed for the job. McDaniels, Shurmur and Spagnuolo all have head coaching experience. Studesville was 1-3 as the Broncos’ interim head coach after McDaniels was fired in 2010.

Giants chairman Steve Tisch has participated in only one of the interviews, sitting in on Wilks’ interview Tuesday. The Giants said in their Wednesday release about Studesville that Tisch also will interview candidates “as part of the process.”

Studesville has 17 years experience as a running backs coach, including three seasons with the Giants (2001-03). The Broncos fired him as their running backs coach after the season.