Gigantic PFT PM podcast has visits with Jim Mora, Alex Collins

Wednesday’s PFT PM podcast is probably the longest one yet, thanks to a couple of very good interviews, despite my involvement in them.

If you click the appropriate button below, you’ll hear roughly 10 minutes with Ravens running back Alex Collins, followed by a full 30 minutes with former Falcons, Seahawks, and UCLA coach Jim Mora, with topics including among other things his former UCLA quarterback, Josh Rosen.

And, yes, there will be Twitter questions and answers. Including a new PFT PM guessing game, because someone apparently obtained inside information regarding the “How Did Schefty Respond To The Accidental Text Message That Said He Looks Like Morty Seinfeld In His New Glasses?,” putting that contest to rest for good.