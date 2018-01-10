Graham Gano, Trai Turner added to Pro Bowl

Getty Images

The Panthers have two more Pro Bowlers, with kicker Graham Gano and guard Trai Turner added as injury replacements.

Gano replaces Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, who went on injured reserve with a herniated disk that required surgery. Turner will play for Cowboys guard Zack Martin, who recently underwent elbow surgery.

It marks Gano’s first trip to the Pro Bowl. He made 29-of-30 field goals to lead the league in field goal accuracy at 96.7 percent, a new franchise record.

Turner will play in his third consecutive Pro Bowl after starting and playing in 13 games this season.