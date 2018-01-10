Jaguars can expect a big dose of Le’Veon Bell this time

Getty Images

When the Steelers lost to the Jaguars 30-9 in Week 5, Ben Roethlisberger threw five interceptions and took two sacks. Pittsburgh had 20 rushes for 70 yards, with Le'Veon Bell getting only 15 carries. (He also had 10 receptions.)

Bell complained afterward that the Steelers abandoned the run too early.

“We got a little behind the 8-ball when we played them the first time,” Bell said Wednesday, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We gave them two touchdowns. We didn’t necessarily stick to our game plan. We had to start playing catch-up a little bit so we couldn’t run the ball as much as we wanted to. We’ll see how the game goes. We want to be balanced. We want to beat those guys with run, play-action, drop-back passing, whatever it is and keep those guys off balance.”

The Jaguars are 4-5 when they have allowed more than 100 rushing yards, including the victory over the Bills on Sunday. They are 7-1 when they have allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards.

Bell makes it clear he wants to carry the load this time, saying he feels “great.”

“I think we all feel the same way,” Bell said. “We’re kind of eager to play those guys again and give those guys a better run.”

He meant it literally and figuratively. The Jaguars can expect the Steelers to hand the ball to Bell more this time.