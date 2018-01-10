Jets corner Rashard Robinson arrested for pot candy

Getty Images

Jets coach Todd Bowles was surprised when the team traded for cornerback Rashard Robinson in October.

So imagine his reaction upon learning Robinson was arrested for edible marijuana possession.

Via Darryl Slater of NJ.com, Robinson was arrested in December for possessing of possessing marijuana-laced candy after he was pulled over for careless driving. According to the police report, his car smelled like marijuana at the time.

“This is a pending legal matter, and we will not have any comment,” a Jets spokesman said.

The Jets acquired the former fourth-round pick from the 49ers in October, in exchange for a fifth-round pick. He played just 20 snaps with the Jets after the deal, and was inactive for the final two games of the season.

He was no stranger to trouble during his time at LSU, when he was suspended for failing a drug test and bad grades. He was also arrested in June 2015 for unauthorized entry into a teammate’s apartment, and didn’t return to the program.

Now he’s subject to possible punishment from the league for a violating of the substance abuse policy.