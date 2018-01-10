Kevin Byard: Tom Brady’s great, but I want to make him look like Blake Bortles

Posted by Josh Alper on January 10, 2018, 7:47 AM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots may have a lot more playoff experience than the Titans and they may be hosting Saturday night’s game between the two teams, but the Titans are doing their best to show they aren’t intimidated by the task in front of them this week.

Coach Mike Mularkey referred to the team’s Week 17 game against the Jaguars as a “playoff situation” since the Titans needed a win to advance to the postseason and said the last two weeks have shown the Titans they can “win anywhere against anybody, anytime.” Safety Kevin Byard also referred to the Jaguars and a frequent punchline for Titans players while talking about how he’s not daunted by the history of his opponents.

“It’s a playoff game, so it’s not like it’s the preseason where I can go out there, ‘Oh, it’s Brady,’ and I’m chillin,” Byard said, via the Tennessean. “This is a playoff game. So I don’t really care if it was Joe Montana. You know what I’m saying? I’m trying to go out there and win the game. I want to make him look like Blake Bortles if I can and try to catch a couple picks. Tom Brady is a great quarterback, but it’s a playoff game. I’m not really looking at it like that.”

Byard, who was named a first team All-Pro last week, intercepted Bortles twice in Tennessee’s Week 17 win. Expecting the same against Brady is probably a stretch, but there’s not much value to resigning yourself to a negative outcome ahead of the game

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Kevin Byard: Tom Brady’s great, but I want to make him look like Blake Bortles

  1. Hmmm, I wonder if there’s one statement I could make to the media that would give Tom Brady motivation to beat me senseless…

  3. Breaking New…….Blake isn’t a good QB. We get it. Enough with the Blake bashing already. People act as if this guy is the worst QB in history of NFL. I know we live in a bubble, but I could name 20 worst QB off the top of my head. All the bad QB’s that were on good to great teams never got all this name calling and bullying from the entire NFL world. But hey that’s how the mob mentality works. Gang up and pound on the nerd. What a bunch of sheep.

  5. Good luck with that.

    Brady doesn’t even know your name, but I can guarantee he has studied more tape of you than you of him.

    The only time any Patriot is allowed to say “I’m chillin’” is the few days they get to relax after a Super Bowl win.

  7. Its what he has to say. But Brady is Brady, and its not him directly you have to mess up, its all the weapons he has you have to take away to slow that down. Historically its only ever been injury that could thin them enough so that the rest were coverable.

  9. what’s with all these no name players taking a shot at Blake Bortles? & who the heck is Kevin Byard anyways?. Just worry about your own team who will get destroyed by the Pats on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!