Kris Richard may be leaving Seahawks as well

Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard interviewed for the Colts’ head coaching job and he may be looking for a new job even if Indianapolis goes in a different direction.

Dave Mahler of KJR Radio reported Wednesday that Richard will be leaving the team while Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Richard “would be allowed out of his contract” if another team wanted to bring him onto their staff. The Seahawks have already parted ways with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

The news of a change at the top of the defensive staff doesn’t come totally out of left field. The Seahawks were reportedly interested in a reunion with former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley before Bradley re-signed with the Chargers on Tuesday night and it seems likely that he would have returned to his old job if things had gone the other way.

Mahler also reports that the team will make a change at quarterbacks coach with Carl Smith leaving the team, so it looks like there will be a good deal of turnover on the Seattle sideline this offseason.