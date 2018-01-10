Kyle Rudolph has full practice as Vikings return to health

Getty Images

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph has deemed his sprained right ankle “a lot better” after a week off.

Rudolph said he limped through the final three games after injuring his ankle in a December 10 game against Carolina, admitting he was “pretty limited.” He wore a walking boot after the December 31 game against the Bears.

But the week off helped Rudolph, who had a full practice Wednesday and expects to be full go — or close to it — this weekend.

“I don’t think you can say anyone is 100 percent in the middle of January but I definitely feel a lot better after that time off,’’ Rudolph said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “We’ve run around a little bit, and it feels a lot better than I did the last three weeks when I was out there trying to get through.”

The Vikings held their first full practice since January 3, and all 53 players practiced. Nose tackle Shamar Stephen (ankle) and cornerback Terence Newman (foot) were the only players who were limited.

Fullback C.J. Ham (neck), safety Anthony Harris (knee), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot) and center Pat Elflein (shoulder) were full participants.